Scientific Games snaps up NYX Gaming

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) signs a deal to acquire NYX Gaming Group (OTC:NXXYF).

Under the terms of the transaction, Scientific Games will pay approximately $631M for the Canadian gaming platform, a premium of about 112% over NYX's value at the close of Toronto trading yesterday.

"This important transaction creates a global gaming and lottery powerhouse. Scientific Games will be a stronger industry leader offering one of the broadest end-to-end portfolios of engaging content, innovative technologies and digital products and services across gaming and lottery," says Scientific Games CEO Kevin Sheehan.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the first year and leverage neutral at closing.

