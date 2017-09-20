BlackBerry and Fleet Complete in solution reseller deal

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has entered a reseller deal with Fleet Complete to expand its tracking and monitoring solution.

BBRY is up 1.1% premarket.

The fleet management firm will use BlackBerry Radar, which was made to fill gaps in transportation/logistics management, BlackBerry says.

The integrated solution will be available initially through a Carrier Channel Partners program in the U.S. and Canada.

Managers tapping the new solution will have access to additional data from vehicles and trailers, with the addition of load status, temperature, humidity and pressure information on a single map view.