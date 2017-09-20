Pfizer sues J&J over "anticompetitive practices" against Remicade biosimilar

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania district court against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) claiming it is using anticompetitive tactics (e.g. exclusionary contracts) to maintain its monopoly with Remicade (infliximab) by "inappropriately" excluding biosimilar competitors in violation of federal antitrust laws and the principal goals of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BCPIA).

Pfizer launched its Remicade biosimilar, Inflectra (infliximab-dyyb) in late 2016.

The suit describes how insurers initially classified Inflectra at parity with Remicade, but reversed course when J&J threatened to withhold significant rebates unless they agreed to exclude biosimilars from contracts, effectively shutting down demand from providers. Pfizer says insurers won't cover Inflectra despite its lower price, as much as 19% lower on a wholesale basis.