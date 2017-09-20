Analysts adjust Adobe price target after earnings report

JMP Securities raises its Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) price target from $152 to $157 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Patrick Walravens expects FCF to grow 24% before FY19 and adjusts FY17 EPS estimate to $4.22 (from $4.05), FY18 to $5.20 (from $5.03) and keeps FY19 at $6.31.

Cowen adjusts its Adobe price target up $5 to $165 with an Outperform rating. Analyst Derrick Wood calls the bookings miss a “blip” and advises clients to “take advantage of any meaningful pullback.”

Adobe shares are down 4.33% .

Previously: Adobe Systems beats Q3, guidance estimates; shares down 2.5% (Sept. 19)