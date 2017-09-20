Arista Networks +2% as 'humble' Morgan Stanley re-upgrades to Buy

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 2% as Morgan Stanley eats its "humble pie," lifting the stock back up to Overweight after seeing shares nearly double since it went to Equal Weight nine months ago.

The firm's compensating by naming a Street-high price target (boosted to $210 from $125, implying 13.4% upside from today's higher price) and now expects at least $8 in earnings power run-rate.

Shares are up 126% over the past 12 months amid some key legal wins against Cisco Systems and as Arista takes more share in data center switching.

Meanwhile today, Arista has introduced its Arista Any Cloud platform, aiming to simplify integration and management of hybrid clouds across private cloud data centers and public providers.