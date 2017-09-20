Stocks flat ahead of Fed announcement

Stocks are in wait-and-see mode ahead of today's FOMC statement, which will cross the wires at 2 p.m. ET today, and Janet Yellen's press conference; S&P +0.1% , Dow and Nasdaq flat.

The Fed likely will announce that it will start unwinding its $4.5T balance sheet next month and provide its latest rate hike projections via the "dot plot"; the market believes the chances of a December rate hike are ~56%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Major European indexes also trade near their flatlines, with France's CAC +0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In earnings news, Bed Bath & Beyond -15.1% after missing both top and bottom line estimates and issuing below consensus guidance, General Mills -6.2% after missing bottom-line estimates, but FedEx +0.3% despite issuing below-consensus guidance.

The S&P energy sector ( +0.5% ) is off to a good start as U.S. crude oil +1.1% to $50.04/bbl, after the Iraqi oil minister said producers are considering extending last year's supply-cut agreement, which currently is set to expire in March.

Also still ahead: existing home sales, EIA petroleum inventories