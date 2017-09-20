MiMedx under pressure on bearish Aurelius report, shares down 2%

MiMedx (MDXG -1.8% ) is under pressure in early trading on the heels of a bearish report by Aurelius Value in which it claims the company is channel stuffing, the same claim by two former employees who filed a whistleblower suit alleging that the company used consignment agreements through a distributor named AvKARE to ship excess product to VA facilities.

The report also details arrangement with other distributors to receive large orders of product.

