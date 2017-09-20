Morgan Stanley: Criteo could suffer with Safari browser update

Via Notable Calls: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak says Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) could lose up to 40% of FY18 EBITDA to Apple’s Safari update that includes Intelligent Tracking Prevention.

Nowak isn’t sure Criteo has any workarounds available for the upcoming browser default, which earned a sternly worded letter from leading ad trade groups.

RBC analyst Mark Mahaney discontinues Criteo coverage today.

Criteo shares are down 1.56% .

