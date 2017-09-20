Ackman targets ADP retail investors with YouTube pitch in proxy fight

Bill Ackman has opened maneuvers on the YouTube front in his proxy battle with Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

"Hi, I'm Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square," he says in a video titled How You Can Help Unlock ADP's Potential. "We're reaching out to you as a retail investor because retail investors are major shareholders of ADP, owning 28% of the company."

While ADP became dominant over its history, it's "lost its way" over the past decade with regard to letting competitors in and letting costs spiral out of control, he says.

Pershing Square isn't seeking control of the company, he points out, but to add three directors to a 10-member board.

Ackman's using the ADPAscending.com site to push questions for the current board and pitch his nominees.

