Boeing says looking for acquisitions after Northrop deal for Orbital

Boeing (BA +0.4% ) is "a buyer," looking to make acquisitions following Northrop Grumman's plans to purchase missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK, Leanne Caret, chief of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, tells CNBC.

"We are continuing to look at other ways to increase our top line through mergers and acquisitions and we have a continued pipeline we're assessing," Caret says, while declining to discuss whether the company is in any acquisition talks.

Caret says her unit is "very focused" on growth, which "includes looking organically on where we are going to invest."