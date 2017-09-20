Curveball from Wal-Mart with holiday hiring plan

An interesting development out of Bentonville today as Wal-Mart (WMT +0.3% ) decides to take a different approach to staffing in front of the holiday season.

"We are offering the extra hours available this time of year to our current associates rather than hiring thousands of seasonal workers," reads the Wal-Mart statement.

"These extra hours will help staff traditional roles like cashier and stocker, and newly created technology-empowered positions such as personal shoppers and Pickup associates," adds the retailer.

Wal-Mart applied the same strategy last year, but not to the same level.

Earlier this month, Target (TGT -0.6% ) said it would hire 100K seasonal workers vs. 70K a year ago.

Source: Press Release