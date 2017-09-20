The Meet Group acquires German dating app for $70M

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) acquires Germany-based dating site Lovoo for $70M in cash, inclusive of a $5M contingent earn-out.

Lovoo tops app store downloads in German-speaking countries and sits in the top three in Italy, Spain, and France.

Meet says Lovoo had $32.4M in revenue, TTM on current exchange rates with 5M monthly active users and 1.9M daily active users.

Meet expects the acquisition to boost its overall Mobile MAU to 15.8M, up 48% from the previous Q2 average, and Mobile DAU up 71% to 4.6M.

Financial impact: Meet expects international mobile revenue to grow 169% and mobile non-advertising revenue to increase 168% in Q2 on pro-forma combined bases. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in FY18 and beyond.