NightFood announces e-commerce launch, debt refinancing

NightFood Holdings (OTCQB:NGTF -5.3% ) announces that it launched the new NightFood.com website in tandem with Common Thread Collective.

The company says new Facebook ad campaigns have been created and are now driving traffic to the new website. Video content production is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

"Now that Common Thread has launched the new website and ad campaigns, we expect significant revenue increases in the coming months," updates NightFood CEO Sean Folkson.

In connection with the launch, NightFood says it recently restructured a significant portion of its existing debt. Details will be posted later today in a SEC filing.

Source: Press Release