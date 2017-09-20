Pennsylvania's credit rating downgraded at S&P

Noting structural imbalances going back at least ten years, and a history of late approvals of budgets (including this year in particular), S&P downgrades the general obligation debt of Pennsylvania to A+ from AA-.

The state this month has missed more than $1B in Medicaid reimbursement payments, as well as $581M in payments to school districts for PA's share of pension obligations.

