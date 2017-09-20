Buckeye Partners to sell $210M in LP units

Buckeye Partners (BPL +0.4% ) says it will sell limited partnership units for $210M, which represents a ~1% discount to the trading price at the time of the transaction.

BPL says it plans to use the proceeds to repay borrowings on its revolving credit facility, which in part were used to fund the previously announced merger of VTTI Energy Partners.

BPL expects the offering to be sufficient to fund part of its growth capital projects, eliminating the need for additional equity offerings through mid-2018.