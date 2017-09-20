Novartis' Opdivo available to a number of lung cancer patients in England through special fund

Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on care quality and cost, announces that Novartis' (NVS +0.4% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) will now be available to ~1,300 lung cancer patients through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), a ₤340M funding source for cancer drugs designed to provide NHS patients access to new cancer therapies in a cost-controlled way.

NICE initially rejected Novartis' application for the routine use of Opdivo in the NHS citing insufficient evidence that it works (based on the price Novartis wanted to charge). The group routinely uses this rationale to exclude pricey medications until the manufacturer discounts the price to a level it considers acceptable.

The CDF deal was proposed by the company. NICE asked it to make the drug available while clinical trials were ongoing. NICE says the cost of Opdivo for one month for a 73 kg (161 lbs.) patient will be ₤5,268 (US$7,144) at the drug's full price.