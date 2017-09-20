Match Group +2.5% to new high as UBS sees gold in Tinder

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is up 2.5% to its all-time high after UBS boosted its price target to a Street-high $28, noting the company's new premium Tinder product is set to bring up to 40% of Tinder's direct revenue next year.

Analyst Eric Sheridan sees Tinder Gold bringing in $150M in revenue in 2018, and overall there's still upside to Tinder's revenue and valuation as the app pursues growth in new markets even as mature markets slow down.

The Tinder products will hit mid- to high 20% of the company's total revenue and 30% of EBITDA by next fiscal year, he says.

UBS previously had a price target of $22; the new target implies 17% upside from today's higher price. (h/t Bloomberg)