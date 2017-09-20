Electric vehicle push in India powers up

The National Institution for Transforming India plans to present a comprehensive EV plan to the cabinet in India within four weeks, sources tell Bloomberg.

India has an ambitious target to sell only electric cars by 2030, although the timing and amount of subsidies is still up in the air.

Automakers with an eye on India include Honda (NYSE:HMC), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Maruti Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF), Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY).

Suppliers that could benefit from an EV push in India include Exide Technologies (OTCPK:XIDEQ, OTC:EXXD), Ashok Leylan (500477 on the Bombay Stock Exchange) and JBM Auto (JBMA on the National Stock Exchange of India).