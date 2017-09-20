M&A animal spirits still missing in banking sector

The election, the hoped-for rollback of D.C. oversight, and a major rally in stocks were supposed to add up to boom in bank deals, but it hasn't happened yet.

According to FIG Partners, the number U.S. bank M&A has dipped to 173 this year vs. 178 for the same period one year ago.

CEO of Indiana's Old National Bancorp, Bob Evans says caution remains thanks to still-low interest rates, no regulatory relief, and little movement on tax cuts. "That's just a fantasy," says Beneficial Bancorp's CEO on ideas about looser regulatory requirements or a pickup in bank M&A.

While those are smaller players, executives from larger regional banks and the big money-center lenders don't appear to have anything in the works either.

