Reuters: Chevron drills oil well in Iraqi Kurdistan after two-year hiatus

Chevron (CVX +0.5% ) drilled its first exploration well this month in Iraqi Kurdistan after a two-year break, Reuters reports, signaling its confidence in the area despite the international dispute over region’s independence referendum plan.

CVX drilled the well in Sarta block, north of the regional capital Erbil, in its first such well since H2 2015, according to the report.

CVX owns an 80% interest in the Sarta and Qara Dagh blocks, which cover a combined area of 279K acres, but does not currently have any production from Iraqi Kurdistan.