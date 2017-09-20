Rosenblatt: iPhone 8 pre-orders lower than previous models

Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 pre-orders have come in well below the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6.

The firm’s Chinese market research shows 1.5M iPhone 8 pre-orders on JD.com in the first three days compared to 3.5M for the iPhone 7. China Mobile’s iPhone 8 volume was around 1M compared to 2.5M for the iPhone 7 and 3.5M for the iPhone 6.

China accounted for about 18% of Apple’s iPhone sales last quarter even with a 10% drop on the year. Apple’s smartphone market share in the region dropped to 9% in the first six months of 2017 compared to 14% in last year’s period.

Zhang says pre-orders were also low in the United States.

Key analyst comment: “"We understand many customers could be waiting for the iPhone X, but we are concerned iPhone 8/8 Plus sell-through could bring some headwinds."

Apple shares are down 2.46%.

