Arbutus Bio builds on up move, shares ahead 18%

Thinly traded micro cap Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS +18% ) continues its upward march. Shares have doubled since its Q2 beat announced in early August.

This morning, Alnylam announced positive results from a late-stage of ATTR amyloidosis candidate patisiran which incorporates Arbutus' LNP delivery technology.

The company is working on a cure for hepatitis B virus infection led by RNAi therapeutic ARB-1467, currently in mid-stage development.

