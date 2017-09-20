Bernstein defends Mondelez International

Bernstein says the recent weakness in Mondelez International (MDLZ +0.2% ) presents a buying opportunty for investors.

The food stock took on some collateral damage over the last 90 days from a string of weak earnings reports and guidance cuts in the sector.

Analyst Alexia Howard thinks the high mix of international sales for Mondelez reduces the Amazon threat and allows an easier path for margin expansion.

Mondelez is rated at Outperform by Howard and team.

Shares of Mondelez are slightly higher today, despite the broad decline in food stocks after General Mills disappointed with earnings.