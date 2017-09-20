VBL Therapeutics down 10% on profit taking

Thinly traded micro cap Vascular Biogenics (VBLT -10.4% ), doing business as VBL Therapeutics, is down on more than triple normal volume as investors pocket profits. Shares were up 38% the first two days of the week and over 81% since mid-August.

The next potential catalyst is the release of topline data from the Phase 3 GLOBE study of lead candidate VB-111 in brain cancer in early 2018.

By the end of this year, the company plans to launch a Phase 3 study (OVAL) assessing VB-111 in ovarian cancer and a combination study of VB-111 and a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer.