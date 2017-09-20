Western Digital releases statement on Toshiba selecting other chip bidder

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) releases a statement on Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) decision to go with a rival bidder for the chip unit sale.

Key quote: “Our goal all along has been to reach a mutually beneficial outcome that addresses all issues for Toshiba and its stakeholders, and most importantly, ensures the longevity and continued success of the JVs. Throughout our ongoing dialogue with Toshiba, we have remained flexible and have submitted numerous proposals that have specifically addressed all of Toshiba’s concerns. We are disappointed that Toshiba would take this action despite Western Digital’s tireless efforts to reach a resolution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders.”

Western Digital goes on to say the sale is “troubling” due to the ongoing court battle over its alleged contractual consent rights to approve the sale.

Western Digital has arbitration requests moving through the ICC International Court of Arbitration and a California court ruled in July that Toshiba has to give SanDisk a minimum 14-day warning before closing any transfer of JV interests.

Western Digital shares are down 4.53% .

