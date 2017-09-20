Dell EMC, Microsoft announce $1B Air Force contract

Dell EMC, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announce a $1B U.S. Air Force contract.

The five-year contract covers implementing a Cloud Hosted Enterprise Services program to improve efficiency, agility, and innovation across the Air Force’s IT enterprise.

Dell EMC Federal statement from SVP and GM Steve Harris: “We're grateful for the Air Force's continued confidence in Dell EMC and our industry partners to expand and further support its IT modernization efforts. This new contract builds on the foundation and success of Collaboration Pathfinder that launched the department's modernization initiative. Dell EMC has the strengths in cloud, defense and consulting services needed to implement quickly and manage enterprise-scale migrations. We will help deliver a robust CHES infrastructure, enabling the service to focus on mission accomplishment."

Previously: Microsoft starts pre-orders for standard Xbox One X console (Sept. 20)