Credit Suisse goes Neutral on Sony as earnings flatten

Credit Suisse has headed to the sidelines on Sony (SNE +0.7% ), downgrading to Neutral from Outperform as it sees a plateau in profit growth even as semiconductor demand increases.

Shares fell 1.2% in Japan Wednesday. The firm's got a price target of ¥4,700/share, implying 10.8% upside from the Tokyo close.

Heavy demand for dual-camera smartphones means increased need for CMOS image sensors, but the firm thinks that means just 4% profit growth for Sony, and analyst Mika Nishimura sees games profits falling 8% amid a cyclical turn in the segment.

CS has raised its gaming-segment operating profit slightly for the coming fiscal year as the yen depreciates against the euro, but cut forward estimates to account for growing costs.

"We had previously thought that the downturn in profits would be partially offset by faster PS VR sales growth, stronger contributions from smartphone games and improved PS Vue margins, but we now think it will be some time before these factors emerge and fully offset the cost increase," Nishimura writes.