FDA advisory committee to review Lipocine's application for TRT candidate TLANDO; shares up 2%

Lipocine (LPCN +1.8% ) announces that the FDA's Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to review and discuss its marketing application for testosterone replacement therapy TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021).

The specific date has not been announced, but the committee will meet on December 7 to discuss patient selection criteria and design features of clinical trials so the review should happen on or around this date.

The FDA action date is February 8.

