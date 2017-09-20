BlackBerry +3.2% as Delphi chooses QNX for self-driving platform

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has returned to positive ground after a mostly negative morning, up 3.2% , after word that Delphi is going with the company's QNX for its self-driving platform.

Delphi plans to launch a turnkey solution for automakers -- its CSLP (Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning) system -- in 2019.

Delphi pointed to BlackBerry's reputation for security in discussing the commercial partnership: "Safety in high performance computing systems is paramount to a production ready autonomous driving solution," says CTO Glen De Vos.