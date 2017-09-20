Agarwal to lift Anglo American stake by $2B

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal plans to purchase as much as £1.5B ($2B) in shares of Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), raising his stake past 20%.

The purchase, which will be funded by a mandatory exchangeable bond issued by his family holding company and secured by Anglo shares, is in addition to March's announcement that he was acquiring nearly 13% of the company.

As he has said in the past, Agarwal says the purchase is a family investment and he does not intend to make a takeover offer for the company.