High-yield shrugs off Toys "R" Us bankruptcy

The bankruptcy filing was expected, though the timing may have taken the markets by surprise.

Nevertheless, junk bonds continue to yield positive returns, and money is still flowing into high-yield funds - $750M this week, according to Lipper.

Treasurers are taking advantage, with $13B of new issuance last week and $10B more expected this week.

Source: Bloomberg's Gowri Gurumurthy

