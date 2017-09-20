Uber investigating Asia operations amid federal probe

Bloomberg sources say Uber (Private:UBER) has launched a review into its Asia operations amid a federal probe alleging overseas bribery.

Uber hired a law firm to examine foreign payment records and to interview employees regarding suspicious activity in at least China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Uber’s investigation includes reviewing financial arrangements with the Malaysian government that could have influenced regulators in the area.

Sources say Uber told U.S. Justice Department officials about an incident last year in Indonesia where an employee was caught giving financial payments to police who accused the company’s Jakarta office of operating outside of zoning.

