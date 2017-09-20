New BHP chairman MacKenzie pledges fresh look at business

New BHP Billiton (BHP +0.4% ) chairman Ken MacKenzie promises to bring a “fresh perspective” to the company's review of mines and assets, in his first public comments since taking over the role earlier this month.

MacKenzie also pledges to work with management to improve the way BHP allocates capital and to review the composition of its board, issues that have been challenged by activist investor Elliott Advisors.

The comments come as Bernstein analyst Paul Gait says MacKenzie should either support a long-term mandate for BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie (no relation) or outline a succession plan “as a matter of urgency... Until that happens there will also be a sense that a ‘lame duck’ administration is making capital commitments that have the potential to bind future management to sub-optimal courses of action."

Separately, BHP agrees to reconsider its membership of the Minerals Council of Australia and other industry groups, and to clarify how its position on climate and energy policy differs from those groups.