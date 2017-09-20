Seven Stars Cloud +21% to six-week high

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) -- formerly Wecast Network, formerly You On Demand -- has spiked today to a 21.4% current gain , up to its highest point since Aug. 11.

A bit earlier, the company issued updates on key products and says it's establishing a technology patent portfolio aimed at protecting its e-commerce innovations.

The effort will look to secure its proprietary Platform as a Service technology, the company says, including its VPaaS (Visual Platform as a Service) and TPaaS (Transactional Platform as a Service) work, now separated into two platform areas.

It also says its Cloud SuperApp recommendation application will launch in app stores in Q4 for iOS and Android and promises "e-commerce and online shopping, video on demand, video/audio/text chatting and social networking, all under one roof," and a new corporate website being built by Ogilvy PR.