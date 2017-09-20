Nest reveals new home security system, video doorbell

Alphabet-owned (GOOG, GOOGL) home automation company Nest debuts new products at a launch event.

The Nest Secure product family forms a full, automated home security system.

The Nest Guard is the piece near the door with a keypad to arm and disarm the system. The Guard communicates with various Nest Detect devices through the home. Users can disarm or arm the system manually, through the app, or through NFC key fobs called Tags.

Nest Secure starter packs with a Guard, two Detect units, and two Tags for $499. The bundle hits US stores in November but pre-orders start today.

The company also reveals the Nest Hello, its first video doorbell.

Hello pricing wasn’t announced but the product should release in Q1.

Alphabet Class A shares are up 1.06% .

