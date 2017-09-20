AVEO to receive $2M payment after EUSA elects to enter TiNivo study

AVEO Oncology (AVEO -1.8% ) will receive a $2M payment to fund R&D from licensee EUSA Pharma on the latter's decision to opt into the Phase 1/2 TiNivo study assessing the combination of tivozanib and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

EUSA bought in after the European approval of tivozanib for RCC last month.

Under their 2015 agreement, EUSA will pay AVEO up to $388M in R&D funding and milestone payments plus royalties.

