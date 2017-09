FedEx talks up transports

Railroad, logistics and trucking stocks are making some gains after FedEx (FDX +1.7% ) issued a positive assessment on global trade and business activity levels during the firm's earnings call.

Advancers include CSX (CSX +1.4% ), Norfolk Southern (NSC +1.7% ), Greenbrier (GBX +2.7% ), American Railcar (ARII +2.1% ), Trinity Industries (TRN +1.9% ), YRC Worldwide (YRCW +3.1% ), Schneider National (SNDR +3.1% ), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO +2.6% ), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +1.9% ), Hertz Global (HTZ +4.7% ), Avis Budget (CAR +3.8% ), Air Transport Services (ATSG +3.1% ), XPO Logistics (XPO +3% ) and Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS +1.7% ).

UPS (UPS +0.7% ) is slightly higher in afternoon action.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is up 1.29% on the day, while broad market averages are slightly lower.

