Amazon eyes pharmacy benefit sector

Axios reports that Amazon (AMZN -0.3% ) is in talks with "mid-market" pharmacy benefit managers.

The e-commerce giant is said to be targeting a mail-order pharmacy aimed at uninsured consumers or those with a high deductible.

Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA -1.5% ) and Express Scripts (ESRX +2% ) have moved off the news in different directions.

Update: According to Leerink (reported by TheStreet), Amazon would need 18 - 24 months to secure drug licenses in all 50 states. It could start a mail order pharmacy targeted to customers who pay cash for their medications, but this is only speculation.