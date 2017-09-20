Liberty Media prices Formula One secondary offering

Liberty Media A shares (NASDAQ:FWONA) are 0.8% lower after the company priced a secondary offering for selling stockholders of its Series C shares (FWONK -0.6% ).

The stockholders are unloading 17,697,330 shares at $37.40/share. FWONK is currently quoting at $38.09.

Shares were acquired by the selling stockholders as part of Liberty's acquisition of Formula 1; about 14.5M of them are being issued to the stockholders in return for $323.2M in exchangeable notes.

When the offering closes, the selling stockholders of Formula 1 will own about 3% of the equity of the Formula One Group.