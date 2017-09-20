Fed still on track for another rate hike this year; yields move higher

Taking a closer look at the economic projections, core PCE inflation is seen at just 1.5% this year, down 20 basis points from the June guess. Inflation is seen at 1.9% next year, down from 2% previously.

The median forecast for the Fed Funds rate at year-end stays at 1.4%, suggesting one more rate hike is in the cards. The median for 2018 is still 2.1%, pointing to roughly three rate hikes next year. 2019 is lowered to 2.7% from 2.9%.

Yields have moved a bit higher since the news hit, with the 10-year yield up 2.75 basis points to 2.276%. TLT -0.3%, TBT +0.6%. The two-year yield has risen to 1.43, its highest since July.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has lost a few dollars per ounce, now flat on the session at $1,311.

The dollar (UUP +0.4% ) has strengthened a bit.

Janet Yellen's press conference begins at 2:30 ET. Check for live coverage on Seeking Alpha.

