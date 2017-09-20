JAKKS Pacific issues business update

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK +8% ) say it doesn't anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy filing.

The company says the uninsured portion of the amounts due from Toys ‘R’ Us represents less than 3% of its outstanding accounts receivables as of September 18.

Looking ahead, JAKKS says it now expects to recognize charges against income for the 2017 fiscal year, including cash charges related to the write-off of bad debt and minimum guarantee shortfalls, and non-cash charges related to the impairment of certain assets including goodwill from acquisitions.

In a revision to its prior forecast, JAKKS now sees negative EPS for the year, but still expects to have positive EBITDA.

JAKKS otherwise anticipates no significant impact on its ability to execute on-going corporate initiatives and business operations.

