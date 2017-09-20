Janet Yellen's press conference - live blog here

Earlier, the FOMC left the Fed Funds target unchanged at 1%-1.25%, and set October as the date to start trimming the balance sheet (by $10B). The "dots" continue to suggest one more rate hike this year, but the long-run estimate of the Fed Funds rate was trimmed by 20 basis points.

Yields are on the move higher, with the 10-year Treasury up three basis points to 2.28%. Stocks and gold have moved lower since the policy statement and projections.

Yellen is currently giving her opening statement - included is an explanation of why the Fed believes current too-low inflation is due to transitory factors. The Fed, she says, is prepared to adjust monetary policy as necessary to return inflation to its 2% target.

On the balance sheet - this isn't meant to be an "active tool" for monetary policy, so the reduction is on a preset course that the Fed isn't intending to change. The Fed Funds rate will be used to up/cut stimulus.

The first question asks why the Fed isn't charting a more dovish course given the inflation shortfall, and given plenty of measures (other than the headline rate) showing at least some weakness in employment. Yellen gives a stock answer about the need to tighten gradually now to avoid a rushed rise in interest rates in the future.

Checking Fed Funds futures, they're now pricing in nearly a 75% chance of one more rate hike this year vs. about a 50% chance ahead of today's Fed news.

Asked about perky asset prices, Yellen says one reason could be a not-unreasonable reduction in market expectations of the longer-run level of interest rates. The Fed today lowered its estimate of the final resting spot of the Fed Funds rate to 2.8% from 3%.

"We've not made any promises on the path of rates," says Janet Yellen, responding to a question about why the markets continue to forecast a shallower path of rate hikes than the Fed. Disagreements are to be expected.

Asked a question about her future atop the Fed, Yellen says she expects to finish her term (ends early next year), but won't comment about her intentions beyond that. As for her relationship with the president, she says they met once early in his term, but have not met since.