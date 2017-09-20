Harvey delays part of Chevron Phillips $6B petrochemical project

The Chevron Phillips (CVX, PSX) joint venture says it has commissioned its two 500K metric tons/year polyethylene units at Old Ocean, Tex., by PSX's Sweeny complex, but the $6B project's second phase will be delayed due to flooding at the site caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Initially planned for startup by year-end, the JV says it now expects to complete construction and begin commissioning the 1.5M metric tons/year Bayton ethane cracker in Q1 2018 and reach full production rates sometime during Q2 2018.

The two Old Ocean units will produce a combined 1M tons/year of Marlex PE resin for delivery to customers in North America and for export to destinations around the world.