L Brands slides after Cowen warns on pricing

Cowen is the latest firm to shy away from L Brands (LB -5.5% ).

"Despite investment positives, we highlight risk factors to the stock, which offset positive characteristics. Our view is that these factors could keep the stock range-bound, even in the face of a low P/E," advises Oliver Chen and team.

In particular, Chen warns that L Brands will need to keep prices on bras and bralettes in the $20 to $30 range to hold on to market share amid new competition.

Cowen's rating on L Brands is lowered to Market Perform from Outperform.

Shares of L Brands are down 44% YTD.