Ingersoll-Rand downgraded at J.P. Morgan on valuation

Ingersoll-Rand (IR -1.5% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at J.P. Morgan, which believes current valuation leaves little room for multiple expansion and sees more relative upside and better risk/rewards elsewhere in the electrical equipment and multi-industry sector.

Analyst Stephen Tusa says IR is performing well but may be in the later innings when it comes to sustainability of positive trends as margins face risks from commodity inflation.

However, Tusa expects IR's solid execution to continue and raises his price target for the shares to $98 from $96.