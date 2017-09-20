PhaseRx's PRX-ASL an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare liver disorder

Thinly traded nano cap PhaseRx (PZRX +91% ) is up on a healthy 90x surge in volume after the FDA designated its second pipeline candidate, PRX-ASL, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of rare inherited liver disorder called argininosuccinate lyase deficiency which results in elevated ammonia levels in the body.

PRX-ASL in an intracellular enzyme replacement therapy.

The company's lead candidate, PRX-OTC, has Orphan Drug status for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

The company's technology, called Hybrid mRNA, utilizes an LNP-based formulation to deliver mRNA into liver cells.

Alnylam-stoked buying is certainly driving much of the up move. Investors are casting a wide net for companies developing RNA-based therapeutics.

Previously: Alnylam's patisiran successful in late-stage ATTR study (Sept. 20)