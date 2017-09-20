Apache a Buy as Alpine High set to ramp up, Bernstein says

It’s a great time to buy Apache (APA +2.6% ), Bernstein analysts say in maintaining their Outperform rating on the shares, arguing APA it offers “some of the strongest catalysts in the E&P landscape,” thanks to its holdings in the Alpine High region in Texas.

Shares have shed ~25% in the year since APA announced its "game changer" Alpine High discovery, but Bernstein believes “things are happening” at Alpine High that leads it to conclude that “the growth ramp is about to start.”

The firm suspects information flow is set to accelerate, since APA likely has refined its economic view of the play after a year of investigation, the arrival of pipeline connections enables APA to flow wells wide open (without flaring) and gather data faster, and a review of permit data shows drilling continuing to accelerate.