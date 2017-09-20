Barclays: T-Mobile-Sprint deal could set up Dish wireless entry

Resurgent talks about a merger between T-Mobile (TMUS -3.2% ) and Sprint (S -1.8% ) could mean a long-last entry into wireless service by Dish Network (DISH +0.2% ), Barclays suggests.

That's because of the concessions that would likely be required to get approval and a compliant Dish in the face of new barriers to its entry to the market, analyst Kannan Venkateshwar writes.

Dish Network, of course, has amassed a sizable spectrum hoard but operates no wireless service for now. So it could claim that a combined Sprint/T-Mobile would hurt its chances of setting up MVNO service or its ability to negotiate handset deals.

And Sprint may need to part with excess spectrum in that case, Venkateshwar suggests: “With Dish now owning critical component pieces of spectrum required to run a network, an ability to leverage the combined network of Sprint/T-Mobile could offer Dish the ability to enter the wireless business without having to invest in infrastructure … Dish could then essentially launch its own service or lease this network on a wholesale basis to any third party that wants to enter wireless.”