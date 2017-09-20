Sanofi teams with researchers to develop trispecific antibodies for HIV

A team of scientists from Sanofi (SNY), Harvard Medical School, NIAID, MIT, Harvard, The Scripps Research Institute and the Ragon Institute of Mass General Hospital have produced genetically engineered antibodies that exhibit unprecedented activity against the AIDS virus HIV-1.

The antibodies engage multiple targets, three to be exact, which enables them to be extraordinarily effective in suppressing virus growth and infection. The "trispecific" antibodies neutralized 99% of more than 200 diverse strains of HIV-1 in a study just published in the journal Science.

The trispecific antibodies are based on technology developed by Sanofi who is now manufacturing them for use in a Phase 1 study that will commence next year at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (([NIAID)).