Retail watch: Holiday sales seen rising 3.5% to 4.5%

Deloitte forecasts holiday retail sales will increase 4.0% to 4.5% this year to top $1T. The estimate tops the 3.8% holiday sales growth seen by RetailNext and the 3.5% to 4.4% jump expected by AlixPartners.

Deloitte forecasts holiday e-commerce sales will rise 18% to 21% to $111B to $114B.

"The good news is retail is thriving, and it is the proliferation of new, niche retailers that is resulting in share constantly changing hands," says Deloitte's Rod Sides.

Retail ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, IYC, FXD, SCC, UCC, RCD, PEZ, UGE, PMR, PSCD, SZK, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC, XD.